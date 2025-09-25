Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum Shapes Future Of Safe Digital Innovation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum shapes future of safe digital innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) A session titled ‘Technology and Digital Transformations in the Decade Ahead’, held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, explored how nations and enterprises can harness emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and immersive environments while ensuring growth remains secure, inclusive and human-centric.

Yury Maksimov, Co-Founder of the Cyberus Foundation and Positive Technologies, emphasised the need to design digital systems with security, trust and resilience built in from the outset. He warned that rapid digitalisation has outpaced governance, calling for modular standards, proactive testing of critical systems and simplified, automated platforms resistant to errors and attacks.

Highlighting artificial intelligence as both a catalyst and a challenge, Maksimov noted that Dubai exemplifies responsible adoption of advanced technologies, reinforcing its position as a global model for balancing innovation with security.

He also pointed to Dubai’s potential to become a regional cybersecurity hub, citing its advanced infrastructure, visionary leadership and strategic location.

The discussion addressed themes including resilience against systemic risks, strategic adoption of transformative technologies and human-centric innovation. It underlined how Dubai’s digital transformation safeguards communities while strengthening its role as a leader in safe, sustainable innovation.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum gathers 1,000 leaders from government and the private sector to exchange insights and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Dubai Rashid Hub From Government Best

Recent Stories

India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beatin ..

India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh

14 minutes ago
 Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at th ..

Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..

22 minutes ago
 PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts ..

PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West

27 minutes ago
 Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

31 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..

31 minutes ago
 Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s ..

Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik

31 minutes ago
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after f ..

Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo

31 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..

39 minutes ago
 Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states cal ..

Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..

27 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..

39 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting

Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting

39 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, eco ..

Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East