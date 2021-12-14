Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, headed the UAE delegation to the 42nd Summit of the leaders of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which began in Riyadh today.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, delivered the keynote address at the opening of the summit in attendance of leaders of GCC countries.

The UAE high-level delegation comprises H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador Saudi Arabia, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.