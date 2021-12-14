UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Leads UAE Delegation To 42nd GCC Summit In Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 11:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, headed the UAE delegation to the 42nd Summit of the leaders of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which began in Riyadh today.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, delivered the keynote address at the opening of the summit in attendance of leaders of GCC countries.

The UAE high-level delegation comprises H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador Saudi Arabia, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Riyadh Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ministry of IT plan to Launch Starlink's Satellite ..

Ministry of IT plan to Launch Starlink's Satellite Broadband Internet

51 minutes ago
 Belgium Plans to Uphold Diplomatic Boycott of Beij ..

Belgium Plans to Uphold Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics - Lawmaker

52 minutes ago
 NCOC to take final decision regarding winter vacat ..

NCOC to take final decision regarding winter vacations

52 minutes ago
 Number of Instagram Active Users Exceeds 2 Billion ..

Number of Instagram Active Users Exceeds 2 Billion Amid Increased Competition - ..

52 minutes ago
 Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian e ..

Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian explosions

52 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Commerce visits CCCI

Senate Standing Committee on Commerce visits CCCI

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.