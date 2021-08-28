UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Leads UAE Delegation To Baghdad Summit

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to Baghdad Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, left here today for Iraqi capital Baghdad to participate in the regional summit of Iraq's neighboring countries (Baghdad Summit).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq UAE Dubai Rashid Salem Baghdad Cabinet

Recent Stories

Chinese athletes complain about fading color of To ..

Chinese athletes complain about fading color of Tokyo Olympics Gold Medals

8 minutes ago
 Police has been directed to ensure prompt response ..

Police has been directed to ensure prompt response;

21 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Commissioner Irshad Ahmed assumes ..

Newly appointed Commissioner Irshad Ahmed assumes charge

16 minutes ago
 Morocco reports 6,863 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco reports 6,863 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 18,340 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 18,340 daily COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago
 Canada approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fo ..

Canada approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.