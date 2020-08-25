Mohammed bin Rashid looks forward to 'safe start' to school year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that safety of students and teachers is top priority, adding that he is looking forward to a "safe start" to the school year for a million pupils across the country.

"We look forward to a safe start and in accordance with the best safety standards for more than a million students within the education system in the Emirates," Sheikh Mohammed said. "The UAE is well aware of the importance of smart learning as it invested earlier in the digital infrastructure. Distance learning will be integral part of educational system... This is the future," His Highness said.

"It is a joint responsibility between school and home to ensure a safe and secure educational environment," His Highness noted.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came as he reviewed preparations for the new school year 2020-2021 and the various precautionary measures that will be implemented by schools amid the pandemic.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, were present during the presentation which was made by Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education.

Al Hammadi and Al Muheiri explained the various safety protocols that will be implemented in schools across the country to ensure safety and well-being of students and teachers including maintaining social distance, wearing mask among other protocols.