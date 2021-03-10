Mohammed bin Rashid, Malaysian PM discuss advancing partnerships

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today reviewed the prospects of building up economic partnerships and accelerating trade exchange with Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

This came as H.H. Mohammed received the State guest in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, at a meeting which focused on the importance of establishing investment partnerships between the two nations across various sectors, primarily ports, clean energy, manufacturing, food security, among others, to the best interests of the two countries' peoples.

Sheikh Mohammed underlined the necessity of spurring global economic growth and stemming the negative fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global sustainable development drive.

Attending the meeting as well were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, along with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Ruler's Court of the Government of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister. Also in attendance were Khaled Ghanem Al Ghaith, the UAE ambassador to Malaysia, Ambassador of Malaysia to UAE, Mohamed Tarid Sufian, and the delegation accompanying the Malaysian premier.