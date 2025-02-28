Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mansour Bin Zayed Congratulate Prime Minister Of Lebanon

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent two cables of congratulations to Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon on his government's winning of parliament confidence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Dubai Rashid Lebanon Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

28 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

49 minutes ago
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East