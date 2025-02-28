Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent two cables of congratulations to Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon on his government's winning of parliament confidence.