Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mansour Bin Zayed Congratulate Austrian Federal Chancellor

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent congratulatory cables to Christian Stocker on the formation of Austria’s new government and his swearing-in as Federal Chancellor.

