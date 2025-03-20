Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Belarusian Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent messages of congratulations to Alexander Turchin on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Belarus.