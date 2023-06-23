Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mansour Bin Zayed Send Condolences To PM Of East Timor On Death Of His Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court have sent two cables of condolences to the Prime Minister of East Timor, Taur Matan Ruak, on the death of his wife.

