Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute launched with initial investment of AED300 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, the UAE’s first independent biomedical research centre.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Mohammed Al Gergawi attended the inauguration.

His Highness toured the facility that seeks to conduct research to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other viral diseases. Established with an initial investment of AED300 million, the Institute is part of the Al Jalila Foundation, an entity under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met a group of scientists who presented their research projects. His Highness was briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s accomplishments and extensive research portfolio.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Medical research is an integral part of prevention and medical security in the UAE. Supporting research helps ensure sustainable economic, social and human development. Scientific research has been the main approach of scientists and researchers for many centuries in our region and is key to building a stable and prosperous future."

"Everyone can access the Institute’s research. The new centre is an important addition to the global network of research institutions. It is part of the UAE’s contribution to biomedical research in the world and its research findings will be shared with other centres," His Highness said. On the new facility’s contribution to the global scientific research community, he said, "We need specialised centres to conduct research that caters to our environment and responds to the health challenges facing our region."

The Institute aims to prepare the next generation of researchers across various specialisations as part of the overarching vision to create an integrated health map and provide the local, regional and global research community with sound, specialised medical research. The state-of-the-art facility seeks to boost medical innovation, accelerate the use of artificial intelligence to monitor new diseases and develop proactive plans to contain outbreaks. By establishing an integrated medical database using big data analysis techniques, the centre strives to support global efforts to find effective treatments and vaccines.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute seeks to position the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation regionally. It also provides a platform for researchers and specialists to exchange knowledge and expertise related to global medical developments.

With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in over 20 million cases and claiming 728,000 lives across the world, there is an urgent need for extensive medical and prevention research. Researchers across the world are working around the clock to find effective ways to contain the virus and decrease its impact on people.

The Institute aims to contribute to global efforts against the pandemic by providing advanced equipment and funding to support pioneering research led by scientists, specialists and experts. By supporting talented scientists and investing in ground-breaking research, the Institute will contribute to developing the next generation of innovators in health sciences as well as advancing medical research and innovation for the benefit of the world.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, "The Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute will help boost medical innovation and empower the next generation of professional researchers in different biomedical fields. It will support new pharmaceutical and therapeutic innovations that can help advance the country’s healthcare sector. Driven by an unwavering commitment to boost medical research capacities, the new facility, located at the Al Jalila Foundation, embodies Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to build a positive future for the region and create a knowledge-based society."

The Institute seeks to forge local and global partnerships with research institutions specialised in biomedicine and medical innovation as part of its aim to utilise all possible resources and share pioneering research projects with specialists across the world.

The centre supports intellectual property rights for medical research and adheres to the frameworks governing the procedures for registration of internationally-approved patents. It also seeks to promote partnerships to find treatments and vaccines for viral diseases and pandemics and make them available to people across the world.

The Institute will use the latest technologies to help develop medical research tools. It will also use immersive and augmented reality technologies for genetic mapping, proactively monitor potential outbreaks using biomarker analysis techniques for individuals and deploy artificial intelligence, algorithms and machine learning to predict disease patterns. The specialised facility will work to improve communication among research sectors and invest in developing research and development talent.

The Institute aims to equip researchers to bridge the medical research gap that currently exists in the region. It also seeks to encourage young researchers to pursue medical and scientific research and motivate institutions and individuals to support research as part of efforts to advance healthcare systems and improve wellbeing in the Arab world.

The Institute is the first independent multi-disciplinary biomedical research centre in the UAE with its own board of trustees. It was established with a initial investment of AED300 million focused on equipping specialised researchers and funding scientific projects. The UAE’s first medical research endowment is expected to bring a 4% return on investment amounting to AED10.5 million annually, which will be reinvested in healthcare and research programmes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour also saw the unveiling of Crystals of Hope, a crystal installation featuring his profile, which pays tribute to His Highness’ role in supporting innovation and research and advancing the country’s healthcare sector. The installation features the Names of 25 donors who have invested in medical research