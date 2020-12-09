UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets Camel Trekkers On Last Day Of 550km Desert Journey

Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with participants of the 7th edition of the annual Camel Trek, organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, HHC.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated participants on the success of the trip. His Highness was also informed of the route of the convoy, which covered around 550 kilometres in 10 days across the UAE desert. The camel caravan began their journey from Liwa’s Empty Quarters in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi on November 29 and they were on their way to their destination at the Heritage Village inside Dubai’s Global Village when they met Sheikh Mohammed in Dubai’s Al Marmoom area.

The convoy was on its way to their final destination at the Heritage Village inside Dubai’s Global Village when they met Sheikh Mohammed in Dubai’s Al Marmoom area. The camel trekkers comprised eight women and three men, from the UAE, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Russia, South Africa and Spain.

