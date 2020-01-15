Mohammed bin Rashid meets chairman of HSBC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today at the headquarters of HSBC International Banking Group in Dubai downtown, with Mark Tucker, Group Chairman of the bank.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai also attended the meeting which discussed the bank’s activities in the UAE which dates back to 1946.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed HSBC Chairman and board of directors members, and senior management personnel as they are holding their annual meetings in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the bank played key role in promoting business in the UAE and Dubai particular, which helped boosted local economy and increase investment in banking and finance sectors.

During the discussion, Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the excellent infrastructure the UAE provides, including secure regulatory environment, as well as a conducive environment that protect investors and facilitate doing business.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammed Al Shibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court; and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, along with senior officials.