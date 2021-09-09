Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams combatting COVID-19, reviews preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE’s remarkable response to the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible by the concerted efforts of various teams at the local and Federal level who worked according to an integrated plan to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the community and ensure the highest levels of protection against the outbreak.

Sheikh Mohammed's remarks came as he met with the teams tasked with managing the emirate’s response to the pandemic, including Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, Dubai's COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences as well as other representatives of various field teams.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, which will open its doors to visitors on 1st October, 2021, and the readiness of all local and federal agencies ahead of the mega event.

The meeting included a review of all the arrangements in place to safeguard the health and safety of exhibitors and delegations representing 190 countries, as well the millions of visitors that are set to visit Expo 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his confidence in the arrangements made to host a safe global event, praising all the teams for their efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 and mitigating its repercussions. His Highness also commended the teams’ continuous efforts to implement globally-benchmarked measures to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for the community.

"The UAE has become a unique model to the world in its ability to address different challenges and discover new opportunities. The UAE’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak was one that was based on teamwork and effective coordination between various teams at the national level," he explained.

His Highness urged the teams to double their efforts to ensure the safest possible environment for all visitors during Expo 2020 Dubai.

"I’m confident in our teams’ ability to ensure Expo 2020 is held in an environment that embraces the highest global benchmarks of safety and security. We have all the technical capabilities, human resources and field measures required to ensure the best atmosphere for our guests."

During the meeting, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, Dubai's COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and other concerned teams briefed Sheikh Mohammed about their preparations for the event, including the protocols and procedures implemented to facilitate procedures for visitors and exhibitors through different ports of entry.

His Highness was also briefed on the readiness of various sectors in Dubai, mainly the healthcare sector, to deal with any scenario that may occur, and the capacity of hospitals and test centres and the preparedness of various medical teams.

During the meeting, the teams also presented the emirate’s strategic pandemic response plans. Currently, Dubai’s screening and vaccination centres are able to conduct 60,000 PCR tests and provide 30,000 vaccine doses daily.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Dubai. He praised the success of the campaign in ensuring easy and free access to COVID-19 vaccines for all segments of the community.

During the meeting, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said the community’s commitment to the precautionary measures is crucial in containing the spread of the virus. The Committee added that there are currently 1,000 field inspectors in Dubai working to ensure all precautionary measures are effectively implemented. These inspectors represent different government entities including Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Police. Additionally, there are 2,500 volunteers supporting the emirate’s COVID-19 response plans.

The government teams participating in the meeting thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his guidance and continuous support. The taskforce also thanked Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum for their follow up and constant encouragement.

The teams highlighted their readiness to host a truly exceptional Expo 2020 event, noting that preparations are underway to ensure the highest levels of protection and safety for visitors.