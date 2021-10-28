UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets King Of Bahrain

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth; and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee.

The meeting discussed ways to boost ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain in various spheres of life and identify new opportunities for cooperation that will bring benefits to the people of the two countries.

Both sides hailed the strong bilateral cooperation that currently exists between the two nations.

The meeting also discussed regional and international developments, the progress made in combating the pandemic and the efforts made in the UAE and Bahrain to accelerate development in the COVID-19 era.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the common stance of the two countries on various regional and international issues and the importance of boosting collaboration between GCC nations and streamlining efforts to promote security and stability across the region and enhance the prosperity of the people.

