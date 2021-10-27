Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Lesotho at country’s pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, tours Turkey Pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the pavilions of Lesotho and Turkey at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking during the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said global events hosted in the UAE contribute to further strengthening bilateral relation between nations, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai, which brings together 192 nations, offers a platform to explore new partnership opportunities between participating nations.

At the Lesotho Pavilion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with King Letsie III of Lesotho, and explored ways to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries in a range of fields.

The meeting also discussed Lesotho’s participation in Expo 2020, and the opportunities the event offers to promote bilateral relations in diverse spheres.

At the Lesotho Pavilion, His Highness was introduced to the curated visual journey that informs visitors about the nation’s history, culture, ecology, cuisine and arts. The Lesotho Pavilion demonstrates the extent to which the country has made significant strides since independence in 1966, showcasing the initiatives in digital connectivity and energy access that have had a profound impact on people’s lifestyles and the country’s economy.

The pavilion narrates the story of its illustrious culture, beautiful Maluti Mountains as well as its friendly and vibrant population.

His Highness also visited the Turkey Pavilion, located in the Sustainability District. Under the theme ‘Creating the Future from the Origin of Civilisations’, the Turkey Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, was designed to reflect the unique history of Anatolia, as well as to showcase nature the country’s sustainability goals.

Inspired by Göbeklitepe (Potbelly Hill), one of the first manifestations of human-made monumental architecture, the pavilion aims to offer a unique experience for visitors, highlighting Turkey’s perspective on the future, and to tell about the country’s nature and its sustainability goals.

Being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world. The global show runs until 31st March 2022.