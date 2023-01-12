Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting that took place at the Margham Conservation Reserve, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the strong relations between the two nations.

The two leaders explored new opportunities to expand ties in various spheres in ways that will serve the interests of the people of the two nations.

They also discussed the latest regional and global developments and diverse issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohammed said the historic relations between the UAE and Pakistan provides a strong base for enhancing cooperation.

The Pakistani Prime Minister emphasised his country’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE’s development support and the aid that it extended to assist Pakistan in recovering from the devastating floods that hit the country last year.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of senior officials.