Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets UAE Ambassadors During WGS 2025; Praises Their Efforts In Strengthening Country’s Global Partnerships
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with a host of UAE ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions abroad during the World Governments Summit 2025, which concluded today in Dubai after an immensely successful edition under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’
During the meeting, which was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.
H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the UAE’s ambassadors and other members of its diplomatic corps, and their role in strengthening cooperation and partnerships between the UAE and other countries worldwide while reinforcing the UAE’s prominent regional and global standing.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed urged the UAE’s diplomatic community to continue promoting the country’s vision of fostering international collaboration and advancing peace and prosperity for the benefit of all.
