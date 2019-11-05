Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Global DXB Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today at Zabeel Palace, the UAE team that participated in the First Global DXB Challenge, which took place in Dubai from 24th-27th October.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the team, who won the gold medal in the best engineering design of robot category and wished them the best of success in their future endeavours. The reception was attended by Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education; and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

Representing the UAE in the competition was seven-member Team Falcon, including Shawq Saeed Al Dhanhani and Sheikha Ali Al Sreidi from Dibba Al Fujairah Secondary School, as well as Hamad Saeed, Abdullah Jawdat, Abdul Rahman Abdullah, Ghazi Salem, and Mohammed Yasser from Rashid bin Saeed school in Hatta.