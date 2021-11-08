UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets WEF Founder At Expo 2020 Dubai To Explore Key Future Trends

Mon 08th November 2021

Mohammed bin Rashid meets WEF founder at Expo 2020 Dubai to explore key future trends

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed his keenness to ensure progress and shape future trends, which represent a key pillar of the UAE’s vision, highlighting the country’s efforts to create a better future for the generations to come in the country, the region and the entire world.

"All governments share the responsibility of shaping a better future, and platforms such as the WEF and Expo 2020 Dubai are ideal for discussing humanity’s future," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

"From Expo 2020 Dubai, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the WEF and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, and we share one vision aimed at motivating minds and turning ideas into action plans and initiatives that will shape the future.

"

"Our deep-rooted partnership dates back over two decades, and our aim is to promote a truly global dialogue to shape a better future for everyone," he further added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid awarded Schwab the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal in a special honouring event in recognition of his significant role in leading the WEF for 50 years.

They then discussed issues related to key future trends and ways of building on previous dialogue to develop a clear action plan that governments can benefit from, as well as keep pace with the rapid changes created by technological development and its impact on vital sectors.

The meeting took place during the visit of Schwab to the UAE to participate in the "Great Narrative Meeting," which the UAE Government will host in partnership the WEF on 11th and 12th November, and attended by Emirati ministers and officials and 50 academics and specialists.

