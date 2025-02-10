- Home
- Middle East
- Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab finance ministers participating in Arab Fiscal Forum
Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Arab Finance Ministers Participating In Arab Fiscal Forum
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, met today with several Arab Ministers of Finance participating in the 9th Arab Fiscal Forum, held as part of the World Governments Summit 2025. The meeting took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the participation of Arab delegations, including ministers and key economic and financial decision-makers.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination among Arab governments and promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise across the region to support sustainable development, a key priority for countries worldwide.
During the meeting, which was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Arab finance ministers expressed their keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and benefit from its leading economic model. They highlighted that their participation in the World Governments Summit offers a valuable platform to explore the latest global trends and best practices, enabling them to navigate rapid global developments and address economic challenges effectively.
The 9th Arab Fiscal Forum, jointly organised by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the UAE Ministry of Finance, focuses on developing efficient and equitable fiscal policies to address debt vulnerabilities and future challenges in light of tightening financing conditions. Key topics include subsidy reforms, tax administration, and public sector enterprise reforms.
The World Governments Summit 2025 brings together over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations, and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums addressing key future trends and transformations, alongside over 200 interactive sessions led by more than 300 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers. The Summit will also host over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables with the participation of more than 400 ministers and will publish 30 strategic reports in collaboration with its international knowledge partners.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab; underscores imperative for governme ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab finance ministers participating in Arab Fisc ..
Pakistan achieves macroeconomic stability in one year: PM
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews futuristic mobility system; Therme Dubai project on ..
Mohammed bin Rashid visits exhibition showcasing top government innovation proje ..
Napoli miss chance to extend Serie A lead with Udinese draw
PTI trying to create rift among institutions: Rana
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq warns India to halt its ..
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan
HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for classrooms, hostel
NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab; underscores imperative for governments to keep pace wit ..5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab finance ministers participating in Arab Fiscal Forum5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews futuristic mobility system; Therme Dubai project on sidelines of World G ..20 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits exhibition showcasing top government innovation projects at World Governm ..20 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders35 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20252 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance financial, economic inte ..2 hours ago
-
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts3 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay3 hours ago
-
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum in Bangkok3 hours ago