UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Brazilian President

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil at the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

His Highness welcomed the guest, expressing his hopes that the visit to the UAE would pave the way for building strategic partnerships across multiple sectors.

For his part, the Brazilian President expressed his government's desire to expand ties with the UAE across public and private sectors. He noted that Brazil is particularly vested in expanding trade and investment ties with the UAE, adding that over 140 people in business have accompanied him on the state visit to secure further collaboration and investment with the UAE, particularly in the agriculture and industry sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were present during the meeting, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Agriculture UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Brazil Sunday Government Industry

Recent Stories

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

1 hour ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Board of Trustees meeting

1 hour ago

UAE a global platform for knowledge exchange: Al G ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Brazilian President hold t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.