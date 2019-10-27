Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil at the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

His Highness welcomed the guest, expressing his hopes that the visit to the UAE would pave the way for building strategic partnerships across multiple sectors.

For his part, the Brazilian President expressed his government's desire to expand ties with the UAE across public and private sectors. He noted that Brazil is particularly vested in expanding trade and investment ties with the UAE, adding that over 140 people in business have accompanied him on the state visit to secure further collaboration and investment with the UAE, particularly in the agriculture and industry sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were present during the meeting, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.