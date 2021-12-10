UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Chairperson Of Russian FARF Federation Council, Uzbek Deputy PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russian FARF Federation Council, Uzbek Deputy PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 9th December 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today at the Russian Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (FARF). The meeting discussed ways to bolster cooperation between the UAE and Russia in various sectors.

The meeting touched on ways to strengthen ties of cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Russia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum underlined the historic and deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries and praised the level of Russian participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. He toured the Russian Pavilion that showcases the country’s accomplishments in various sectors including industry, science, technology, environment and sustainability.

Matviyenko lauded her country's strong relation with the UAE, built over the past 50 years. She also highlighted the shared keenness to further cooperation in all domains.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed also met with Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said that Uzbekistan is a major strategic partner for the UAE in the Central Asian region and reiterated the country’s keenness to further expand the scale of collaboration with Uzbekistan to include new sectors that are critical to future development.

Sheikh Mohammed and Umurzakov also attended the signing of an agreement on Uzbekistan becoming a member of the World Logistics Passport. The agreement was signed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, and Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Sheikh Mohammed also toured the Uzbek Pavilion located in the Sustainability District. He was briefed about the Pavilion, which takes visitors on a journey through rich gems of the past and new developments that are creating a bright future for the country. Sardor Umurzakov highlighted the robust relationship and long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of senior officials.

