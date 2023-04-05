Close
Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Committee Leading Great Arab Minds Initiative

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading Great Arab Minds initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today highlighted the potential of Arab talent to lead scientific and cultural advancements. His Highness expressed his confidence in their ability to enrich civilisational development and scientific progress.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “We recognise the importance of fostering opportunities for creative Arab talent and supporting them in utilising research, development and technologies to shape a brighter future for humanity. The UAE will continue to serve as a hub for exceptional talents, including scientists, doctors, writers, thinkers, researchers and innovators.”

His Highness made these remarks during a meeting held with the initiative’s committee members, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the meeting, that was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Great Arab Minds initiative, and Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary-General of Great Arab Minds initiative, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the initiative’s nomination and evaluation process.

Since its launch in January 2022, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Great Arab Minds initiative has received thousands of applications nominating individual scientists, researchers and individuals with scientific contributions. The nominations came from scientific and research communities, universities and institutions from across the world.

The vast number of nominations from individuals and institutions reflects the need for an internationally-renowned Arab award that is comparable to prestigious global awards, such as the Nobel prize, the Edison Medal, and the Fields Medal.

As the first initiative of its kind in the region, the Great Arab Minds initiative serves as a sustainable and comprehensive system for identifying and recognising leading Arab minds and creative talents.

The initiative sheds light on their scientific, intellectual, literary, economic and cultural achievements, expands the positive impact of their innovations, and reinforces their role in driving development and shaping the future of their respective countries and societies.

Candidates are required to meet specific criteria to qualify for the Great Arab Minds Awards. This entails showcasing a constructive representation of Arab identity in their community, displaying creative and inventive ideas, demonstrating proficiency in their field, and serving as a positive influence and mentors for Arab youth.

A judging committee has been formed to evaluate nominations across six categories, which include natural sciences; architecture and design; engineering and technology; economics; literature and arts; and medicine.

During the next phase, interviews will be conducted with the candidates who have been nominated for the awards. The initiative offers a substantial budget of AED100 million to support and empower innovative and talented Arabs, providing opportunities for success, creativity, and achievement in their respective countries. It aims to combat the increasing brain drain movement in the Arab region by encouraging talented individuals to stay in their home countries and make the most of the available resources. The Great Arab Minds Awards serve as a catalyst for change, driving innovation and excellence in the Arab world.

The Great Arab Minds initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed with the objective of identifying and unlocking the potential of exceptional Arab talents worldwide. The initiative seeks to empower leading Arab minds and collaborate with global partners to develop and maximise the positive impact of their ideas and work in the region.

The initiative seeks to facilitate the recognition of Arab thought leaders, scholars, and scientists, and enable them to translate their ideas into real-life breakthroughs and solutions. It also strives to empower a cluster of Arab scientists and thinkers, as well as build a network of exceptional talents in various fields, with the goal of fostering a collaborative and cohesive team approach.

