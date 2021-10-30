UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Egyptian PM At Expo 2020

Sat 30th October 2021

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly at Expo 2020.

During his meeting with the Egyptian Prime Minister, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised the strong relationship between the two countries.

His Highness congratulated Dr. Madbouly on Egypt’s National Day, which will be marked with special celebrations at the Egypt Pavilion located in the Opportunity District of Expo 2020.

The meeting was attended by H.H .Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Deputy Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.

H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and a number of ministers and officials.

The meeting discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the UAE and Egypt and enhancing bilateral relations in various fields.

The Egyptian PM highlighted the strong ties between the two countries and congratulated the UAE on the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai. Dr. Madbouly also noted that Egypt’s participation in Expo 2020 is its largest participation in the global event to date.

Egypt’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, located in the Opportunity district, features an innovative design that highlights the country’s rich history and civilisation. The Pavilion offers an opportunity to learn about the country’s achievements across history through a virtual 3D experience of travelling to the country’s ancient past.

