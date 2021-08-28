Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Emir of Qatar on sidelines of Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, on the sidelines of the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership", held today in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Tamim exchanged views on the conference and its expected results in a way that serve the security and stability of brotherly Iraq. They wished success for the conference and progress and prosperity for the Iraqi people.

The parties tackled ways to enhance bilateral relations that serve the process of construction, development and progress, and achieve the common interests of the two fraternal countries.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.