Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With France’s Minister Of Foreign Affairs During His Visit To French Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during his visit to French pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, during his visit to the French pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world. The global show runs for 182 days until 31 March 2022.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the French delegation participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, which opened its doors to the public yesterday. His Highness discussed with the French Foreign Minister ways to enhance constructive cooperation between the two countries, building on the progress made in advancing ties during the recent meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

During his visit to the French pavilion located in the Mobility District, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the pavilion’s theme ‘France, Lightspeed Inspiration’ (‘France, l’inspiration à la vitesse de la lumière’), which expresses the country’s commitment to building a new economic, social and cultural model around three core values: boldness, optimism and community. The 21-metre-high pavilion is the eighth tallest pavilion at Expo. Its facade and roof are made of 2,500 square metres of solar tiles, producing 60% of the energy it consumes.

Light is the architectural theme for the French Pavilion, which is expressed in various forms throughout the visitor journey, offering a truly unique and unforgettable experience. The pavilion’s design upholds the four key principles of bioclimatic architecture: local integration, construction materials, energy savings and efficiency, and comfort and health.

