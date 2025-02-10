- Home
- Middle East
- Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab; underscores imperative for governments to keep pace wit ..
Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Klaus Schwab; Underscores Imperative For Governments To Keep Pace With Substantial Changes Reshaping World
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum on Day 0 of the World Governments Summit 2025, held from 11 to 13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Schwab’s participation in the World Governments Summit 2025, commending the pivotal role of the World Economic Forum in fostering international cooperation and expanding new horizons for global decision-makers, enabling them to navigate development and economic challenges effectively.
The meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; and Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, focused on the most effective ways to strengthen partnerships among world governments and develop shared visions through dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and experiences. It also explored ways to leverage the vast opportunities presented by major global gatherings, such as the World Governments Summit and the World Economic Forum, to enhance government efficiency and institutional performance - ultimately contributing to the advancement of the global economy.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering a unified global vision aimed at anticipating future challenges and unlocking new investment and economic opportunities, and emphasised the importance of this approach in advancing sustainable development across societies and strengthening the confidence of future generations in a prosperous and resilient tomorrow.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also emphasised the growing significance of the World Governments Summit, highlighting its transformative role in empowering governments to evolve their mandates and tools in response to the substantial changes shaping the world.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed underscored the Summit’s impact on enhancing governmental capabilities to harness these changes, ultimately driving progress and improving the well-being of societies.
Professor Klaus Schwab commended the UAE’s role in fostering international cooperation and strengthening global partnerships between governments, emphasising that these efforts significantly contribute to advancing sustainable development and promoting economic prosperity on a global scale.
Professor Schwab highlighted the growing importance of the World Governments Summit and its exceptional ability to mobilise governments, as well as international and regional organisations, to collectively address pressing global challenges and drive meaningful progress in sustainable development.
Professor Schwab will take part in a keynote session at the World Governments Summit 2025 titled ‘Governments in the Intelligent Age’.
The World Governments Summit 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab; underscores imperative for governme ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab finance ministers participating in Arab Fisc ..
Pakistan achieves macroeconomic stability in one year: PM
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews futuristic mobility system; Therme Dubai project on ..
Mohammed bin Rashid visits exhibition showcasing top government innovation proje ..
Napoli miss chance to extend Serie A lead with Udinese draw
PTI trying to create rift among institutions: Rana
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq warns India to halt its ..
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan
HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for classrooms, hostel
NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab; underscores imperative for governments to keep pace wit ..5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab finance ministers participating in Arab Fiscal Forum5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews futuristic mobility system; Therme Dubai project on sidelines of World G ..20 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits exhibition showcasing top government innovation projects at World Governm ..20 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders35 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20252 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance financial, economic inte ..2 hours ago
-
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts3 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay3 hours ago
-
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum in Bangkok3 hours ago