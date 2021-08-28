DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met on Saturday with H.H. the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership being held in the Iraqi capital.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Sabah discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in the best interests of the two countries, as well as several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed hailed the significant role Kuwait plays on various issues of the Arab region, highlighting the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and the fraternal Emirati and Kuwaiti people.

He also wished permanent security, stability and progress for Kuwait and its generous people.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.