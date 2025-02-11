Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Minister at WGS, discusses growing relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Kuwait’s Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during the World Governments Summit (WGS), which kicked off on Tuesday under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Kuwait’s prime minister, who delivered a keynote speech during the first day of the summit.

During their meeting, both officials discussed the deeply rooted bilateral ties and highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait across various sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised the role of the WGS in strengthening global cooperation, particularly in government modernisation and future foresight. He stressed on the necessity to foster partnerships among Arab governments across various sectors to drive comprehensive developmental progress for the people of the region.

H.H. pointed to the summit’s critical role in bringing nations closer together and achieving significant successes over the years .

He noted the summit’s contribution to enhancing global cooperation for sustainable growth across all government sectors, ultimately stimulating national economies and enhancing the well-being of societies. He conveyed his sincere wishes for continued progress, growth, and prosperity for the leadership and people of Kuwait.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah praised the role of WGS in strengthening regional cooperation and creating new opportunities for governments to enhance their performance and improve public services.

He emphasised that these efforts contribute to advancing comprehensive and sustainable development for all nations and for people in the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad Al Gergawi,

Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai's State Security Department, and Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

The WGS 2025, which will continue until 13 February, convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners

