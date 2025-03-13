Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Mansour Bin Zayed At Al Marmoom

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at Al Marmoom, Dubai.

Their Highnesses prayed to Allah for the UAE and its people, seeking continued prosperity and blessings under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

During the meeting, they reflected on the values of Ramadan, particularly generosity, giving, and spreading happiness.

They emphasised the UAE’s strong traditions of charity and its global leadership in humanitarian aid, highlighting its role in uplifting communities and inspiring hope for a brighter future.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

