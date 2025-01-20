Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Members Of Board Of Young Arab Leaders
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 12:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with members of the board of Directors of the Young Arab Leaders initiative during their first meeting at the Museum of the Future.
The meeting focused on outlining action plans and initiatives to be implemented in the upcoming period.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised the vital role of Young Arab Leaders in nurturing Arab talent and empowering them to play a more significant role in shaping the future of Arab communities.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the initiative, launched nearly two decades ago, provides Arab youth a platform to share ideas and collaborate with regional leaders.
He added that under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative has been revitalised to support youth who aspire to contribute to creating a brighter future for Arab communities.
He further emphasised that the 200 million young people in the Arab region embody hope for the region’s future. He expressed confidence in their determination, highlighting their crucial role in driving economic, social, and technological progress.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also stressed that all Arab talents are invited to join the largest network of its kind in the Arab region. As part of the network, they can contribute to high-impact initiatives and projects that will pave the way for groundbreaking achievements, driven by the energy and determination of Arab youth.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed directed the organisation of the largest gathering of Young Arab Leaders at the upcoming World Government Summit in Dubai this February. The event will focus on developing a variety of initiatives and projects, with active participation from Arab youth. His Highness said the gathering would be a key milestone in advancing the Young Arab Leaders initiative. He pledged Dubai and the UAE’s support for all young Arab leaders aspiring for success.
In December 2024, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the Young Arab Leaders initiative. The Board comprises 11 leading and influential Arab figures from diverse fields, entrusted with steering the initiative toward greater impact and success.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme
Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council
Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices
ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony
UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 10 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead1 minute ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders2 minutes ago
-
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’2 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge3 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme4 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council4 hours ago
-
Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices4 hours ago
-
ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project4 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony4 hours ago
-
UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 100 government officia ..5 hours ago