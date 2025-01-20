Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with members of the board of Directors of the Young Arab Leaders initiative during their first meeting at the Museum of the Future.

The meeting focused on outlining action plans and initiatives to be implemented in the upcoming period.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised the vital role of Young Arab Leaders in nurturing Arab talent and empowering them to play a more significant role in shaping the future of Arab communities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the initiative, launched nearly two decades ago, provides Arab youth a platform to share ideas and collaborate with regional leaders.

He added that under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative has been revitalised to support youth who aspire to contribute to creating a brighter future for Arab communities.

He further emphasised that the 200 million young people in the Arab region embody hope for the region’s future. He expressed confidence in their determination, highlighting their crucial role in driving economic, social, and technological progress.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also stressed that all Arab talents are invited to join the largest network of its kind in the Arab region. As part of the network, they can contribute to high-impact initiatives and projects that will pave the way for groundbreaking achievements, driven by the energy and determination of Arab youth.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed directed the organisation of the largest gathering of Young Arab Leaders at the upcoming World Government Summit in Dubai this February. The event will focus on developing a variety of initiatives and projects, with active participation from Arab youth. His Highness said the gathering would be a key milestone in advancing the Young Arab Leaders initiative. He pledged Dubai and the UAE’s support for all young Arab leaders aspiring for success.

In December 2024, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the Young Arab Leaders initiative. The Board comprises 11 leading and influential Arab figures from diverse fields, entrusted with steering the initiative toward greater impact and success.