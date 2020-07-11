UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Mohamed Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:15 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meeting tackled a number of issues related to the comprehensive development journey that aims at enhancing the country's stature and developing its gains in the light of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting also discussed the successful efforts exerted by the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic and ways to limit its impact and repercussions in all fields. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also hailed the efforts of the front-line medical teams and their dedication that strengthened the protection of the society and the health of its members.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region attended the meeting.

