Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Pakistan's Chief Of Army Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

The meeting was held at the Za’abeel Palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, wishing him luck in the new role.

For his part, General Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to His Highness for his wishes.

The meeting discussed the strong cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, and explored opportunities to strengthen these ties in ways that serve the common interests of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council.

