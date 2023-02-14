Mohammed bin Rashid meets with PM of Albania

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS), being held in Dubai from 13-15 February.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Albania discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. The meeting also highlighted the UAE and Albania’s shared desire to boost the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of government.

Sheikh Mohammed and Edi Rama witnessed the signing of a bilateral agreement focused on establishing collaboration to share expertise on government excellence as part of the Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP).

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.

H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, and Milva Ekonomi, Minister of State for Service Standards, Republic of Albania.

Al Gergawi said that the Summit, which hosted the launch of GEEP, has provided a global platform for enhancing partnerships between governments and discussing challenges and future opportunities to better serve communities.

Al Gergawi added that the agreement signed with the Albanian Government further achieves the objectives of the Government Experience Exchange Programme, aimed at sharing knowledge and expertise to help other governments raise their future readiness. The programme also seeks to share the UAE’s leading experience in enhancing government operations.

The partnership between the UAE and Albania includes exchanging best practices in government administration and sharing successful experiences in areas of innovation, government performance, services, and human capacity building to ensure government officials are equipped with the latest skills.