Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Angola at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

Welcoming the President and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underscored the UAE’s strong ties and partnership with Angola in various fields. He also expressed the UAE’s keenness to identify opportunities to reinforce cooperation in areas of mutual interest that can contribute to the development of both countries.

Key focuses of the meeting included the opportunities offered by Angola, which the UAE sees as an important investment destination, and greater collaboration between the two countries in the metals sector and the development of infrastructure and the digital economy.

The meeting also highlighted the exceptional growth of trade between the two countries in recent years.

The sides stressed the importance of developing further mechanisms to increase bilateral trade and investment including information exchange on trade opportunities and investment prospects, services provided to the private sectors of both countries to promote economic cooperation, and technical collaboration in digital transformation.

The discussion also touched on regional and global developments, international cooperation for advancing sustainable development, and opportunities emerging from Expo 2020 Dubai.

A number of ministers from both countries also attended the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Angolan President witnessed the exchange of a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in various vital fields, including energy, transportation and digital transformation.

The MoUs were exchanged by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Téte António, Foreign Minister of Angola.

The agreements included an MoU on cooperation between Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company and Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water to study the implementation of a solar energy and energy storage programme; a Memorandum of Intent between Abu Dhabi Ports and Angola’s Ministry of Transport on cooperation in transport and related sectors; an MoU between EDGE Group and the Government of Angola on future cooperation, and another MoU between PRESIGHT company and the Government of Angola on cooperation in digital transformation.