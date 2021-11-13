Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro at Expo 2020.

His Highness and President Bolsonaro explored avenues to strengthen ties between the two countries as well as future opportunities and new strategic partnerships in a range of fields.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised Brazil’s development drive in various sectors and highlighted the UAE’s keenness to boost cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, energy and other vital industries. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and a number of ministers and officials.

President Bolsonaro expressed his country's desire to enhance cooperation with the UAE, and strengthen economic cooperation, trade and knowledge and cultural exchange. Bolsonaro highlighted how the UAE has emerged as an important gateway to world trade, backed by its openness, flexibility and economic diversity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Bolsonaro witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements included an MoU on cooperation in education, which was signed on behalf of the UAE by the Minister of State for Public Education HE Jameela Al Muhairi. A draft agreement on the repatriation of convicted prisoners was signed on behalf of the UAE by the Minister of Justice HE Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi.

A draft MoU for international cooperation and discussions between the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research and the Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation was signed by Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research. The agreements and MoUs were signed on behalf of Brazil by the country’s Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França.