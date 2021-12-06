Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, at the country’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, was also present at the meeting.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed President Quesada and his accompanying delegation during the tour.

The two leaders discussed ties between the UAE and Costa Rica and explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The meeting also discussed recent regional and global developments, including efforts to accelerate sustainable development, and strategies to overcome the key challenges facing the global community in diverse sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised the significant growth in ties between the UAE and Costa Rica and the common desire of the two countries to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, industry and technology.

The President of Costa Rica also commended the constructive cooperation between the two countries. He extended his congratulations to the UAE on its 50th anniversary and expressed his best wishes for the nation’s continued prosperity and progress.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed and President Quesada were briefed about the Pavilion’s exhibits that highlight the country’s achievements in the fields of sustainability, social investment, peace and tolerance.

Located within the Mobility District, the Costa Rica Pavilion showcases how the country has emerged as one the world’s leading tourist destinations due to its natural beauty and biodiversity. Immersive displays also reveal how the country obtains 99 percent of its electricity from clean energy sources and how it reversed deforestation.