UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With President Of Central African Republic

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, on the sidelines of the final round of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 being held at the Yas Marina Circuit.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underlined the importance of boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, expressing his wishes for greater stability and progress for the Central African country.

The discussion touched on the efforts to bring peace to the African continent and its significance to economic development as well as ensuring the sustainability of Africa's rich natural resources.

The meeting also discussed the importance of promoting education and technological development and strengthening the capabilities of the healthcare sector to drive sustainable development.

President Touadera praised the UAE for its inspiring development model and its efforts to address many global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to further strengthening the country's leading role both regionally and globally. He also expressed his sincere wishes to the UAE leadership and people for further progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Central African Republic

Recent Stories

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new work ..

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new working week in federal authoritie ..

15 minutes ago
 Australia shortens wait for COVID-19 booster vacci ..

Australia shortens wait for COVID-19 booster vaccines

13 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 402 new COVID-19 cases, 184 new d ..

Philippines logs 402 new COVID-19 cases, 184 new deaths

13 minutes ago
 No new polio cases reported in Sindh since July 20 ..

No new polio cases reported in Sindh since July 2020: CM Sindh

13 minutes ago
 Russian COVID-19 cases top 10 mln

Russian COVID-19 cases top 10 mln

13 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia's Demand Th ..

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia's Demand That Ukraine Never Join NATO - B ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.