Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Colombia at World Governments Summit 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,11th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Gustavo Petro Urrego, President of Colombia, at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025. The Summit, which began in Dubai on Tuesday, runs until 13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

His Highness welcomed President Urrego’s participation in WGS 2025, where he is set to deliver a keynote address on the second day of the Summit. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Colombia and explored opportunities to broaden cooperation across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening global cooperation and enhancing government efficiency and innovation. He highlighted that strong collaboration among nations enables government leaders to develop effective strategies to navigate global changes, ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for future generations.

H.H. also highlighted that the World Governments Summit plays a vital role in facilitating global dialogue and the exchange of ideas and perspectives, paving the way for new opportunities for governments worldwide and contributing to the advancement and wellbeing of societies.

President Urrego praised the strong ties between the UAE and Colombia and their shared commitment to advancing international cooperation and strengthening governance frameworks to address developmental priorities and economic challenges. He also commended the Summit’s influential role in shaping the future of governance and its contribution to addressing critical global issues.

WGS 2025 brings together over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations, and 140 government delegations. The Summit’s agenda includes 21 global forums addressing key future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions featuring more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also release 30 strategic reports in collaboration with leading international knowledge partners.

