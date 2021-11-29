UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With President Of Latvia At Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Egils Levits, President of Latvia at the country’s Pavilion at Expo 2020. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, was also present at the meeting.

While touring the Pavilion of Latvia, Sheikh Mohammed and the Latvian President discussed ties between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in the sectors of investment, economy and trade for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The meeting discussed how Expo 2020 Dubai can help enhance international cooperation through the platform it provides nations to share innovations that can potentially shape the world's future. The two leaders discussed various ways in which the mega global event that has seen record participation of 192 nations enables countries to showcase their culture and heritage.

Also present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council for Border Crossing Points Security; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

President Egils Levits commended the UAE’s accomplishments and developments across various sectors. He described Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai as a resounding success, and praised the emirate’s exceptional organisation of the mega global event. He also extended his congratulations to the UAE on its 50th anniversary, and expressed his best wishes for the nation’s continued prosperity and progress.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the Pavilion’s exhibits. Under the theme 'Connecting the Unconnectable', the Latvia Pavilion presents the country as a nation of adaptable, creative problem-solvers - a place where technological innovation can coexist with a love for nature and sustainability. The Pavilion embraces opposites, with tableaus examining the country’s tumultuous history, exploring windswept seascapes and deep forests, and revealing how Latvia’s ancient traditions work within its cosmopolitan cities.

