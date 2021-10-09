Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Pakistan at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a range of fields including trade, investment, energy and agriculture, among others. The meeting also discussed ways to boost trade volumes between UAE and Pakistan in the light of new emerging opportunities. President Dr. Arif Alvi stressed that the two countries share a robust relationship rooted in cultural affinities and strengthened by the presence of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE. He expressed his gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for the welfare of Pakistani expatriates living in the UAE. Dr. Alvi is on a visit to the UAE to open the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020.

Also attending the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

With the theme ‘Hidden Treasure’, the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai seeks to showcase the richness and diversity of the country. Aimed at enhancing the country’s tourism, commerce and investment, the Pavilion is primed to take visitors on a voyage through time while featuring the unexplored and undiscovered riches of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s pavilion at Expo is divided into spaces where visitors can discover unique or little-known aspects of the country’s archaeological treasures, handicrafts, natural resources, tourist sites, food, culture, music and art through an immersive experience.

Being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world. The global show runs for 182 days until 31 March 2022.