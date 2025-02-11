Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With President Of Poland At World Governments Summit 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 10:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,11th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, on the sidelines of the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025. The Summit, which began on Tuesday, runs until 13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the UAE and Poland. The two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen ties, with Poland’s participation at WGS 2025 serving as an opportunity to advance global government partnerships and promote the exchange of expertise in government innovation.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the World Governments Summit serves as a key global platform for driving collaboration among nations across vital sectors, with the aim of shaping a better future for societies worldwide.
H.H. reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to sharing its expertise in government modernisation while drawing on successful international experiences.
This approach reinforces global partnerships, supports efforts to address emerging challenges, and creates new opportunities for sustainable development and prosperity.
The President of Poland praised the UAE’s efforts in showcasing global experiences and expertise through the WGS, which brings together government leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and knowledge. He commended the Summit’s role in fostering constructive international cooperation.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.
