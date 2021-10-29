UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With President Of Seychelles At The Country’s Pavilion In Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Seychelles at the country’s Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan at the country’s pavilion in Expo 2020.

Speaking during the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE recognised the vital need for maintaining sustainability in all sectors at an early stage of its development, thanks to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Today, the nation is committed to strengthening environmental conservation, maintaining balanced socio-economic growth and ensuring all its projects are based on the principle of sustainability.

His Highness discussed with the Seychelles President ways to enhance ties between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, trade and tourism, in light of the efforts to facilitate smooth travel between the two countries and the restoration of normalcy in different regions of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and H.

H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During their tour of the Seychelles Pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Ramkalawan saw exhibits that showcase the natural beauty and history of the nation’s islands, the steps being taken to safeguard them, and the opportunities for people to take part in their preservation. Seychelles’ Pavilion highlights the country’s Blue Economy initiatives and other projects that are currently securing the country’s present and future. A popular global tourism destination, Seychelles comprises of 115 islands, 50 percent of which are protected areas. His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts being undertaken by Seychelles to strengthen environmental conservation and sustainability in the country.

The Seychelles Pavilion is designed to highlight the importance of treasuring nature. Drawing from the country’s lost treasure myths and treasure hunting culture, the Pavilion features the hidden treasures of the island nation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Seychelles 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets with the Pr ..

44 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to participate in the 5th Dubai F ..

51 seconds ago
 This is why we think the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is one ..

This is why we think the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is one of the most immersive soundin ..

2 minutes ago
 Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fi ..

Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fight against drug abuse

4 minutes ago
 Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of ..

Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of Right-Wing Extremists in Siber ..

4 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job ..

Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job opportunities for special per ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.