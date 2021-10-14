Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Senegal and Sierra Leone at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with President Macky Sall of Senegal during his visit to the country’s Pavilion at Expo 2020.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Senegalese President discussed new avenues to boost bilateral relations and enhance the strategic partnership between their two countries.

They also exchanged perspectives on accelerating global recovery from the pandemic.

The two leaders toured Senegal’s Pavilion at Expo 2020, located in the Mobility District, which highlights the country’s history, traditions, dynamic multi-lingual population, and its ambitious future plans.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also met with Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone during his visit to the country’s Pavilion located at the Opportunity District at Expo 2020, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy.

The two leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and identifying areas of cooperation to promote growth, and later toured the Sierra Leone Pavilion, which showcases the country’s tourism, agriculture, education and mining sectors, among others.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the development efforts of African countries, and expressed the hope that Expo 2020 Dubai will help reinforce ties between the UAE and the African continent.