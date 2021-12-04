Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Sri Lanka, Nigeria at Expo 2020 DubaI

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka during his visit to the country’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed the UAE's keenness to boost bilateral relations with all friendly countries based on the principles of trust, mutual respect and cooperation.

The Sri Lankan President congratulated HH Sheikh Mohammed on the UAE’s 50th National Day. HE Rajapaksa highlighted the UAE’s prominent status both regionally and globally, its capabilities across various sectors, and the UAE leadership’s keenness to expand bilateral cooperation with nations around the world.

During his visit to the Sri Lanka Pavilion, located in the ‘Opportunity District’, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on Sri Lanka’s developmental efforts in various social and economic sectors, as well as in the cultural field.

The Sri Lanka Pavilion showcases the country’s advancements in the fields of telecommunications, information technology, and research. It also promotes Sri Lanka as a tourist destination and showcases innovative products and services that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the country.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also visited the Nigeria Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed discussed with President Buhari ways of boosting cooperation with Nigeria for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Highlighting the distinguished relations between the UAE and Nigeria, the Nigerian President expressed his pleasure to be visiting the UAE. HE Buhari stressed his country's keenness to advance cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade and investment.

During his visit to the Nigeria Pavilion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the creative industries and the diverse cultural history of Nigeria's various states as well as the country’s future projects.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohammed on his tour were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.