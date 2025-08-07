Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Retired Senior Officers From Dubai Police

Published August 07, 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) DUBAI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today, met with a number of retired senior officers from Dubai Police who had played a crucial role in establishing the foundations of security and stability in the emirate.

During the meeting which took place at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House in Dubai, His Highness acknowledged that their efforts helped develop a policing model now regarded as a benchmark both regionally and internationally.

His Highness expressed sincere appreciation for their service, highlighting that retired security personnel are vital to Dubai’s progress.

He praised their honourable dedication and lasting impact on the emirate’s security achievements, emphasising that recognising their contributions is a duty that history will remember.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalil Al Mansouri, Major General Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Major General Ali Atiq, Major General Ali Ghanem, and Major General Jamal Al Jallaf.

The retired major generals expressed their heartfelt gratitude to His Highness, affirming that serving the nation is a true honour and that the progress achieved owes much to the leadership’s unwavering support.

