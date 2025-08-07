Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Retired Senior Officers From Dubai Police
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 05:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) DUBAI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today, met with a number of retired senior officers from Dubai Police who had played a crucial role in establishing the foundations of security and stability in the emirate.
During the meeting which took place at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House in Dubai, His Highness acknowledged that their efforts helped develop a policing model now regarded as a benchmark both regionally and internationally.
His Highness expressed sincere appreciation for their service, highlighting that retired security personnel are vital to Dubai’s progress.
He praised their honourable dedication and lasting impact on the emirate’s security achievements, emphasising that recognising their contributions is a duty that history will remember.
The meeting was attended by Major General Khalil Al Mansouri, Major General Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Major General Ali Atiq, Major General Ali Ghanem, and Major General Jamal Al Jallaf.
The retired major generals expressed their heartfelt gratitude to His Highness, affirming that serving the nation is a true honour and that the progress achieved owes much to the leadership’s unwavering support.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police51 seconds ago
-
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Chengdu 20252 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence2 minutes ago
-
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, Residences16 minutes ago
-
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's experiences16 minutes ago
-
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotion Working Group for ..17 minutes ago
-
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens global ties31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group31 minutes ago
-
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines32 minutes ago
-
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H132 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate47 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development47 minutes ago