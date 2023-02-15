Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Arab League

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the World Government Summit held in Dubai, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The meeting discussed regional and international developments and the Arab League’s efforts to further enhance collaboration between Arab countries. His Highness commended the Arab League’s role in consolidating Arab solidarity and coordination between member states across various sectors to meet the aspiration’s of the region’s people.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League praised the UAE’s inspiring development model and its continued drive to invest in future sectors.

He further highlighted the importance of the World Government Summit in generating insights on shaping a new future for governments.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation.

Aboul Gheit delivered a speech at the Summit titled “Digital Renaissance: Arab Governments First”.