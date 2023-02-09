UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Speaker Of Bahrain’s Council Of Representatives

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, and his accompanying delegation at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.
His Highness welcomed the visiting dignitary and congratulated him on his election as the Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives.
His Highness highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Bahrain, which have seen constant growth under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
The meeting discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation and unlock new opportunities for partnerships in diverse spheres including parliamentary affairs, to serve the interests of the people of the two nations.

The two sides also discussed issues related to regional and international development, closer cooperation between Arab and GCC nations and other topics of common interest.

Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam expressed his pride in the growing fraternal ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.Hi. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council.

