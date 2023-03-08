Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Held at Za’abeel Palace, the meeting reviewed the progress of the nation’s comprehensive strategic development plan aimed at raising the quality of life of citizens and residents and further reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

