Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With The Core Team Behind Successful Hosting Of The World Governments Summit 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 11:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met today with the core team that coordinated and organised diverse aspects of the World Governments Summit 2025.
Praising the efforts of every member of the team in helping make the event a success, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the Summit’s positive impact on the international community and in advancing a vision for collective prosperity.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed extended his best wishes to everyone involved in the successful hosting of the Summit, urging them to keep serving the nation to the best of their abilities, enhancing the UAE’s global standing, and strengthening its role as a leading player in shaping the future.
The meeting took place on the final day of the Summit, which attracted a significantly higher number of international stakeholders with its theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments.’
The event garnered unprecedented international participation, hosting over 30 heads of state and government, 140 government delegations, more than 80 international and regional organisations, and a distinguished group of ministers, experts, global personalities and thinkers.
