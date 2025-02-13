Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With The Core Team Behind Successful Hosting Of The World Governments Summit 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the World Governments Summit 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met today with the core team that coordinated and organised diverse aspects of the World Governments Summit 2025.

Praising the efforts of every member of the team in helping make the event a success, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the Summit’s positive impact on the international community and in advancing a vision for collective prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed extended his best wishes to everyone involved in the successful hosting of the Summit, urging them to keep serving the nation to the best of their abilities, enhancing the UAE’s global standing, and strengthening its role as a leading player in shaping the future.

The meeting took place on the final day of the Summit, which attracted a significantly higher number of international stakeholders with its theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

The event garnered unprecedented international participation, hosting over 30 heads of state and government, 140 government delegations, more than 80 international and regional organisations, and a distinguished group of ministers, experts, global personalities and thinkers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Event Government Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Champio ..

UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champio ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for bo ..

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..

1 hour ago
 WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government ..

WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for bre ..

Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..

1 hour ago
 Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be ..

Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday

1 hour ago
 Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy a ..

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East